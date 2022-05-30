Learn How to Prepare “Obe Imoyo” from The Kitchen Muse

Connect with us

The light fish stew, commonly known as Obe Imoyo, is one of the stew staples in Nigerian homes. It is mostly made with fresh fish caught from the river or pond. But it can also be made with other proteins like chicken, crab, etc. This meal goes best with proteins such as: Tilapia fish, Croaker fish, and Catfish. A croaker fish was used to make the stew in this recipe.

Let’s get started!

The ingredients needed to make this delicious stew are:
3 Tbsp of Palm oil,
2 Tbsp of Groundnut oil,
One large Croaker Fish,
3 large red bell pepper(Tatase)
6 large Tomatoes
1 medium Onion,
4 small Habaneros (Rodo)
1 Tsp Chicken seasoning,
1 Tsp Curry powder, and
A pinch of salt

To prep:
Wash and clean the guts of the fish using a lemon. The lemon adds flavor to the fish and makes it clean.

Season the fish with salt or any other seasoning of your choice and allow it to marinate for an hour.

Wash the tomatoes, peppers, and onion. Then cut them into small pieces and blend till you get a fine smooth texture.

It’s cooking time!
Pour the palm oil and groundnut oil into the pot.
After heating the oil for a while, pour in the pepper mixture and add your seasonings.
Stir, and let it cook for 10-15mins.
After cooking the pepper mix for a while, add your fish carefully and let it cook for another 10 minutes.

The stew is ready to be served!
Obe imoyo is a flavorful stew that can be served with rice, yam, and potato. It is also served alongside swallows like Eba, Amala, and semo.

Watch the full video here:

