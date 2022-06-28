Alexx Ekubo, Tacha, Zubby Michael star in Victor Okpala’s “Tiger’s Tail” | Watch Trailer

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on


The upcoming movie “Tiger’s Tail” produced and directed by Nollywood filmmaker, Victor Okpala has raised anticipation around its official airing, following the release of its official trailer. Signifying her first movie debut, Social Media Influencer, and Public Figure, Tacha Akide takes the lead role alongside famous actor, Alex Ekubo.

The movie trailer gives a little glimpse at the chaos and dramatic events to be expected. It also stars Kelechi Udegbe, Bofie Itombra, Etinosa Idemudia, Eniola Badmus, Anita Joseph Ologunju, Melvin Oduah, Nosa Rex, Stephen Damian, Efe Henry, Iremide Fantasticks Adeoye, Adeoluwa Akintoba, amongst other actors.

Watch the trailer here:

