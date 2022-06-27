Michael Sonariwo & Olumurewa talk Trauma on Menisms

Connect with us

BN TV

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For many people, trauma is not so alien. And managing these traumas seems arduous so we hide under the sounds of our laughter. One traumatic experience after the other. “We’ve learned how to mask our trauma in comedy.”

“Trauma comes with many facets”: In this episode of the Menisms Podcast, hosts Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa tap into a deep conversation on trauma, drawing from their personal experiences to give a detailed description of what it’s like to be traumatized by an experience. As they unwrap each conversation, one would learn that something as little as tripping into a pothole can traumatize one. 

Watch the full video here:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Tangerine Africa

