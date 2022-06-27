Tania Omotayo Chronicles her Journey in the Latest Episode of #WithChude

In the latest episode of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo is joined by fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo.

The founder of Ziva Lagos talked about discovering she had endometriosis, her relationship with Wizkid, and landing on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2018.

On why her and Wizkid‘s relationship ended, she said: “We were young and he was becoming a global superstar, there’s no way we wouldn’t have had issues. That wouldn’t be possible. It comes with that life and like I said in the beginning I didn’t know that and you could have not predicted that. Towards the end, we were like we clearly had different things that we wanted to do but was I happy? Yeah like, that was my best friend and I was fine.”

Watch some clips below:

