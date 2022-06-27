Connect with us

Tania Omotayo Chronicles her Journey in the Latest Episode of #WithChude

Diddy Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was a Major Highlight at #BETAwards 2022 | Here's How it Went

Fireboy DML & Pheelz took the #BETAwards Stages & Lit them Up!

Here are Meal Ideas for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner | Thanks, Sisi Yemmie!

Dr Sid, Lilian Afegbai & Seyi Awolowo take on the Ndani TGIF Crew | WATCH

Your First Look at the Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Show

Watch WhiteMoney's energetic performance of his single "Nà We-We"

Toyosi Etim-Effiong highlights the effects of social media on marriages on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" podcast

Chioma Ikokwu & Iyabo Ojo Fill Us In on What We Missed in the "Real Housewives of Lagos" Season Finale

Toni Tones talks heartbreak as she reads anonymous love letters with DLTA Studios

In the latest episode of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo is joined by fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo.

The founder of Ziva Lagos talked about discovering she had endometriosis, her relationship with Wizkid, and landing on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2018.

On why her and Wizkid‘s relationship ended, she said: “We were young and he was becoming a global superstar, there’s no way we wouldn’t have had issues. That wouldn’t be possible. It comes with that life and like I said in the beginning I didn’t know that and you could have not predicted that. Towards the end, we were like we clearly had different things that we wanted to do but was I happy? Yeah like, that was my best friend and I was fine.”

Why her and Wizkid’s relationship came to an end

 

css.php