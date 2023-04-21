Connect with us

Muyiwa Awoniyi Shares What It Takes to Be a Music Executive, Managing Tems, and More on "Menisms"

New Music + Video: Wande Coal — Let Them Know

Ayra Starr Delivers Soulful Performance Of “Rush” On Genius Open Mic

New Music: DJ Neptune & Spyro - Count Your Blessings

New Music: Zinoleesky — Many Things

Ric Hassani Drops Two New Singles “Amina” & “The One”

“From Zero to Owning a Property…” - Spyro Is the Latest Lagos Landlord 🍾

New Music + Video: Olamide feat. Ckay — Trumpet

10 Songs that Perfectly Sampled African Music Legends

ICYMI: Here Are Highlights From Burna Boy’s Electrifying Coachella 2023 Performance

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa Ogunkoya, hosts of the popular Urban Popculture Podcast “Menisms” are back with episode 17 of season 2.

The hosts are joined on this episode by A-list artiste manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi popularly known as Donawon. Muyiwa talks about his upbringing, how his journey into the entertainment industry started, winging life, how he got close to the industry, managing Nonso Amadi, what it takes to be a music executive, managing Tems, surviving the prison experience in Uganda, how Tems conducted praise and worship sessions in prison, his relationship with his mom, how he coined his brand name and so much more.

Watch:

