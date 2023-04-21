Muyiwa Awoniyi Shares What It Takes to Be a Music Executive, Managing Tems, and More on “Menisms”

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa Ogunkoya, hosts of the popular Urban Popculture Podcast “Menisms” are back with episode 17 of season 2.

The hosts are joined on this episode by A-list artiste manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi popularly known as Donawon. Muyiwa talks about his upbringing, how his journey into the entertainment industry started, winging life, how he got close to the industry, managing Nonso Amadi, what it takes to be a music executive, managing Tems, surviving the prison experience in Uganda, how Tems conducted praise and worship sessions in prison, his relationship with his mom, how he coined his brand name and so much more.

Watch: