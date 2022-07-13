Watch the Season Finale of “Menisms”

To end this season of the “Menisms” podcast hosts Micheal Sonariwo and Olumurewa sit with the TMT podcast Malobi and Tomisin, to have a conversation on some wild secrets and questions shared by their fans.

This episode highlights issues that we can all relate to. From discussions about friends with benefits, situationships, and sex tapes to financial crisis and polyamory relationships. Grab your popcorn, it’s about to get interesting.

Watch the video below: