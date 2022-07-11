BN TV
This Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe by Kiki Foodies is Perfect for the Chilly Weather
It’s been a long couple of days, and we are sure you’ve all been pondering how to spend the long weekend and where to visit, eat, or hang out. Not to worry cuisine content creator Kiki Foodies recently shared a delectable chicken stir-fry recipe that takes just 15 minutes to make and will save you that long trip to fancy restaurants and give you your money’s worth.
If you want to give it a go and try something different this weekend, see the ingredients below and watch the full video below.
Veggies:
1 large carrot
1 red bell pepper
½ green bell pepper
Handful chopped onion
4-finger chilis
3 cloves of garlic
Meat
4 chicken thighs
Sauce
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/8 cup oyster sauce
1 tablespoon Chinese cooking wine
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup water
1 teaspoon corn starch
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon oil for frying
Watch the full video below: