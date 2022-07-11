Connect with us

BN TV Living

This Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe by Kiki Foodies is Perfect for the Chilly Weather

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Afrocity" Season Two is Here! Binge Watch All 6 Episodes of the Ndani TV Series

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Check out the gripping teaser for Falz & Chiké's "Knee Down"

BN TV Living

More Tips & Ideas on What to Offer Your Guests, Courtesy of Sisi Yemmie

BN TV Music

It's Omah Lay's turn to beat the buzzer on Song Association with ELLE

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch “Love Like This” stars Eva Ibiam & Jay Charles Ujomu on the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Music

New Video: Skales feat. 1da Banton - Say You Bad

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch #RHOL Star Mariam Adeyemi Timmer in the Final Episode of the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

BN TV Sweet Spot

Frank iTom Gives Us Premium Content Every Time He Dances with the Stars

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa Has A Message For People Who Inherit Their Friends' Enemies

BN TV

This Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe by Kiki Foodies is Perfect for the Chilly Weather

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s been a long couple of days, and we are sure you’ve all been pondering how to spend the long weekend and where to visit, eat, or hang out. Not to worry cuisine content creator Kiki Foodies recently shared a delectable chicken stir-fry recipe that takes just 15 minutes to make and will save you that long trip to fancy restaurants and give you your money’s worth.

If you want to give it a go and try something different this weekend, see the ingredients below and watch the full video below.

Veggies:
1 large carrot
1 red bell pepper
½ green bell pepper
Handful chopped onion
4-finger chilis
3 cloves of garlic
Meat
4 chicken thighs

Sauce
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/8 cup oyster sauce
1 tablespoon Chinese cooking wine
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup water
1 teaspoon corn starch
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon oil for frying

Watch the full video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Waste The Long Holiday

BN Prose: The Spectator of Your Life by Queen Kolawole
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

Mfonobong Inyang: Perspectives For A Polity Inching Towards The Polls

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Important Rules for Raising Children
css.php