Check out the gripping teaser for Falz & Chiké’s “Knee Down”
Following the release of his album “Bahd,” Falz has shared a teaser of the official video for his song with Chiké.
Clarence Peters directed the forthcoming visual for the Afropop single “Knee Down,” which stars award-winning Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro.
“This project is special, Falz captioned the video shared on his Instagram page. “We captured so much emotion on one song. It inspired a cinematic expression. We entered into the realm of film and created a sensational story that pieces all the emotions together. It’s the perfect hybrid. #KneeDownShortFilm Out in a bit.”
Watch the snippet below:
