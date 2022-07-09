Check out the gripping teaser for Falz & Chiké’s “Knee Down”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following the release of his album “Bahd,” Falz has shared a teaser of the official video for his song with Chiké.

Clarence Peters directed the forthcoming visual for the Afropop single “Knee Down,” which stars award-winning Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro.

“This project is special, Falz captioned the video shared on his Instagram page. “We captured so much emotion on one song. It inspired a cinematic expression. We entered into the realm of film and created a sensational story that pieces all the emotions together. It’s the perfect hybrid. #KneeDownShortFilm Out in a bit.”

Watch the snippet below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

