Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being

Your desensitization to time matters a lot in some aspects. Time is a scale of measurement of a lot of things to do with our life and living. It helps to communicate what part of the day we are on, used to indicate what month of the year it is and what year we’re currently on. But in the grand scheme of things, time scares most of us in several ways.

Usually, this fear stems from analyzing our time on earth thus far. This sensitization comes from the yardsticks we’ve used to measure our progress in life. For some, it could be by comparing themselves to their mates. For others, it might be a feeling of void from within. Whatever it may be, the way we see time snowballs in melancholy over time. This explains situations where people are afraid to say their age.

But time isn’t to be blamed. It all depends on our perspective.

Time is living

Time is living, and living is all about checking time. But what will deter us from living is being stuck in an era that is long gone or constantly nitpicking on what we used our time on because life passes us by that way.

Sensitization to time impacts our well-being

Over time, we become exhausted with self-loathe from a hedonistic way of living due to fear of time passing us by. This will deplete our well-being in many ways, especially emotionally and mentally. And these two aspects form some of the core aspects of our living.

Time is often a trigger

Looking back on our lives can cause us to be sad when, in retrospect, it looks like we haven’t scratched the surface of where we want to be. In such cases, the mention of time, the passing of each month to years, and the transcendence of each year to another can often become a trigger. The mention of time reminds you of where you are and think you shouldn’t be. It reminds you of your mistakes, lags, and struggles. However, desensitization to this sort of time helps in relieving you. It helps to calm you down and reminds you of the little escapable things to be grateful about.

Instead, we should think this: that time is here for us to utilise it. It is in doing so we become calm about how time flies. If we look back on our lives and realize we haven’t fully lived, it might appear as time wasted. But there’s still some other time, like now, to live or live again.

Our sensitization to time often springs from a place of stuntedness even as we figure our life out. As a result, we become carried away by not fully utilising the time we have to accomplish our goals. But this can change with the understanding that we are doing the very best we can do at the moment. Also, by seeing from the angle that oftentimes, lack of opportunity presents itself like we’re wasting our time — whereas we are not. Perceptions like this are everything to desensitize our attributions to time if in a negative light.

Desensitisation is a mind-frame. A type of mindset to constantly put you in the right frame of mind when it comes to measuring your success or progress. Desensitization can be a mantra you repeat to yourself to keep you present. Or an affirmation of the positive things to come to your life.

Desensitization can be a perception that works by seeing things in a different light than you do when it comes to time. It helps to alleviate the distress you feel each time you think about how unfulfilled life is. Perception is about tweaking the words you use to describe your situation and forming a new reality instead. To do so, you need to desensitise over time.

See time as time. A yardstick, a scale. Nothing more. Time passes, but you live on. That’s it.

In a nutshell, time is used for a lot of things. One of them is mainly for measuring our progress in life thus far. Seeing that life can throw spoilt lemons and expect you to make sweet lemonades out of them, it can be daunting when it looks like you’re left behind. As such, changing the way you see time can help a whole lot in this situation. It helps to make you stay present and keep doing the things you’re doing. It could also be a hard wake-up call for you to switch gears. Either way, regarding time as your most valuable asset and at the same time not taking it too seriously will help you gradually meet up to what you strive for.

Desensitization from time to time can work in the form of your mindset. Choosing to see time as time and nothing else helps you think of ways to nourish your mind and do things that make you happy without pressure.

We must desensitise from the negative pressure of time for us to improve our emotional and mental well-being, as we navigate through life that’ll keep coming with its ebbs and flows.

***

