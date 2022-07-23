Watch Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Super Easy Recipe for Banga Rice

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Food vlogger, Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” is back with a new episode of her vlog. This time, she is teaching us how to prepare a yummy plate of Banga rice (Banga is palm nut extract).

Ingredients:

  • Banga Rice
  • 3 cups rice
  • 1 1/2 can (600g) Banga extract (palm fruit extract)
  • 300ml meat stock
  • 10 pcs scotch bonnets (chopped)
  • 3 tbsp crayfish powder
  • Ugwu leaves
  • Curry leaves
  • 18 pcs giant crayfish
  • Onions chopped
  • 1 tbsp Banga spice
  • 3 tbsp crayfish seasoning
  • 1 tbsp cayenne pepper
  • Oil
  • 5 akpo fish
  • 800ml water

