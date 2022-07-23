BN TV
Watch Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Super Easy Recipe for Banga Rice
Food vlogger, Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” is back with a new episode of her vlog. This time, she is teaching us how to prepare a yummy plate of Banga rice (Banga is palm nut extract).
Ingredients:
- Banga Rice
- 3 cups rice
- 1 1/2 can (600g) Banga extract (palm fruit extract)
- 300ml meat stock
- 10 pcs scotch bonnets (chopped)
- 3 tbsp crayfish powder
- Ugwu leaves
- Curry leaves
- 18 pcs giant crayfish
- Onions chopped
- 1 tbsp Banga spice
- 3 tbsp crayfish seasoning
- 1 tbsp cayenne pepper
- Oil
- 5 akpo fish
- 800ml water