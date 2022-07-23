Connect with us

Skincare Lovers, Cheyenne Muvunyi’s Summer Shower Routine Is For You!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Cheyenne Muvunyi just shared a summer shower routine video on her channel that will inspire everybody to revisit the nearest beauty store in their neighbourhood. The Kenyan-Rwandan beauty creative posted a simplified shower routine with effective and affordable products that leave her skin looking well nourished and glowing. What more could anyone want?

If you are thinking of glistening like Cheyenne this summer, see the full routine below.

Watch the vlog below:

