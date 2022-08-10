BNxBBNaija7: Need a Catch Up on BBNaija? Watch the First Three Episodes of Our Recap Show

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija has returned with its 7th season and so, BellaNaija is back with the #BBNaija Recap Show (Level Up Edition) where we dish out all the juicy gists and keep you up to date with all the happenings in the BBNaija House.

BellaNaija’s IK Nwosu, ‘Motunde and Osas discuss the housemates, the first eviction, Beauty‘s disqualification, what they’ve noticed about some specific HMs and so much more.

If you missed it, watch the first three episodes below:

 



