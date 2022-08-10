Connect with us

Adesua's Acapella Cover of Banky W's "Strong Thing" is Everything & More!

Adedamola Adedayo: "Waje 2.0" Recalls the Familiar From its Parent Album, W.A.J.E

Here's What Kizz Daniel Had to Say About his Tanzanian Show | WATCH

New Music: Naydu - Forget Me (Unforgettable)

Boity Thulo is Glamour Personified on the Cover of Bona Magazine’s August Issue

New Music: Made Kuti - No More Wars

Watch Young Jonn's Sensational Live Performance of “Normally” & “Dada” on Glitch Sessions

New Video: Gyakie - For My Baby

New Music: T.I Blaze - My Life

Life Before #BBNaija: Four Times Hermes Appeared in Music Videos for Top African Artistes

When she’s not gracing our TV screens in roles in Nollywood movies, Adesua Etomi-Wellington just may be serenading us with her beautiful voice.

In a recent Instagram video, the actress did a lovely acapella cover of her husband, Banky W‘s song “Strong Thing,” which he released in 2009. She says, the song is a tribute to her insanely talented husband, and it was a fun experience.

Watch the video below:

