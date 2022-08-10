Adesua’s Acapella Cover of Banky W’s “Strong Thing” is Everything & More!

When she’s not gracing our TV screens in roles in Nollywood movies, Adesua Etomi-Wellington just may be serenading us with her beautiful voice.

In a recent Instagram video, the actress did a lovely acapella cover of her husband, Banky W‘s song “Strong Thing,” which he released in 2009. She says, the song is a tribute to her insanely talented husband, and it was a fun experience.

Watch the video below: