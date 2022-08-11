Fireboy DML chats with ZeZe Mills About His Collaboration with Madonna & Creative Process

Nigerian artist Fireboy DML‘s third studio album, “Playboy,” is currently the sound on replay at every party barely a week after its release. Fireboy DML explores love, life, and the limelight with engaging storytelling over each track. He sings about allowing himself to step out of his comfort zone and be free. He speaks about this in his recent interview with Zeze Mills of “The Zeze Mills Show.“

The artist admits to being afraid of being a one-hit-wonder. “If “Peru” was my first breakout hit, I would be in trouble. If your first breakout single becomes an international smash, “that’s a big one to come out of,” he said.

On his collaboration with Madonna, the singer shed more light on how he had to maintain his style and afrobeat while writing his part. “Madonna was a fan of mine from 2019 when I released “LTG“. She sent me a DM earlier this year and asked me to collaborate with her on one of her classic hits.”

Fireboy DML also shared his experience with writer’s block while working on his album and thought he had lost his “mojo.” He calls himself an “over thinker” and would love to enjoy himself and have fun after the release of his third studio album.

Watch the video below: