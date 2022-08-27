Get Ready for a Good Laugh with Bimbo Ademoye’s New Web Series “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has premiered a new web series titled “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” on her YouTube channel.

In the comedy series, Bimbo plays the main character, Iya Barakat, a therapist who has funny sessions with different characters. Among those who appear in the film are Broda Shaggi, Mr. Macaroni, Kie Kie, Kemz Mama, Calabar Chic, Uzor Arukwe, Ebenezer Eno, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Lilian Afegbai.

Watch episodes 1 and 2 below: