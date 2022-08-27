Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Get Ready for a Good Laugh with Bimbo Ademoye's New Web Series "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Living

Wondering What a Getaway to Kajiado is Like? Kate Kendy Gives Us A Glimpse!

Beauty BN TV

The Perfect Way to Use Your Eyelash Curler to Create a Flawless Cut Crease, Thanks Vanessa Gyimah!

BN TV Scoop

"That one time I was a side chick" – Watch Toke Makinwa’s Story Time on BN TV

BN TV Music

Olakira performs his newly released single “Polongo” on Echoo Room | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

“… now I’m the Celebrity Pharmacist” - #BBNaija’s Pharmsavi says in New BellaNaija Interview

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7: Kess details his relationship with Ilebaye, Bryann & Beauty in new interview | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Dunnie & Major AJ in this Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Music

New Video: Waje feat. Tiwa Savage - All Day

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 4 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV

Get Ready for a Good Laugh with Bimbo Ademoye’s New Web Series “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has premiered a new web series titled “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” on her YouTube channel.

In the comedy series, Bimbo plays the main character, Iya Barakat, a therapist who has funny sessions with different characters. Among those who appear in the film are Broda Shaggi, Mr. Macaroni, Kie Kie, Kemz Mama, Calabar Chic, Uzor Arukwe, Ebenezer Eno, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Lilian Afegbai.

Watch episodes 1 and 2 below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Bayanni” EP is the Passable Mavin Head Start

Eria Obozuwa: Lala Akindoju is Coming Into Her Own

Dennis Isong: Before you Buy that Property in Lagos, Here’s What you Should Do 

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Akilapa Precious: Using Content To Improve Sales On Online Stores
css.php