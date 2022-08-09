Abiodun Aladetan & Eze Samson join Funmi Iyanda to discuss the Apprenticeship System in Eastern Nigeria

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Commerce, Industry and Development are necessary for a country’s advancement. Known for an entrepreneurial streak, is the Igbo tribe of Nigeria.

In this episode of the “Public Eye“, Abiodun Aladetan– Secretary of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Benjamin Adeyemi, Eze Samson, and, Anayo Chinemerem join the host Funmi Iyanda and delve into Igbo apprenticeship system popularly known as “Nwa Boi”

Watch the video below

