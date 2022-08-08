Connect with us

Seun & Damilola Ajayi Join Stan & Blessing Nze to Discuss Parenting in this Episode of "The Other Corner with the Nzes"

Watch Episode 2 of the "I Do" Series with Nikki Laoye & Soul Snatcha

Chef Fregz’s Chicken Noodle Stir-Fry Recipe is a Must-Try!

Watch Episode 5 of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover" featuring Tomike & Gbemisola

Watch Young Jonn's Sensational Live Performance of “Normally” & “Dada” on Glitch Sessions

Need a Simple & Very Filling Breakfast? This Toast & Whipped Coffee Recipe is Perfect

Ezinne Zara Loc’d Her 4a Hair & Here's What It Looks Like

Life Before #BBNaija: Four Times Hermes Appeared in Music Videos for Top African Artistes

Watch Episode 12 (Season 3) of "Papa Benji" on BN TV

Watch Abbyke & KiKi Get the Weekend Started in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The dynamic duo, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Nze are joined by Seun and Damilola Ajayi on this new episode of  ‘The Other Corner.’ In this episode tagged ‘double for your trouble’, the group played games while entertaining viewers with good wit.

The conversation covered the guests’ marital journey and takes on parenting. From parenting styles to relationships and a game of gele showcase this episode is both educative and entertaining.

Watch the video below:

