Seun & Damilola Ajayi Join Stan & Blessing Nze to Discuss Parenting in this Episode of “The Other Corner with the Nzes”

The dynamic duo, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Nze are joined by Seun and Damilola Ajayi on this new episode of ‘The Other Corner.’ In this episode tagged ‘double for your trouble’, the group played games while entertaining viewers with good wit.

The conversation covered the guests’ marital journey and takes on parenting. From parenting styles to relationships and a game of gele showcase this episode is both educative and entertaining.

