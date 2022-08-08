BNxBBNaija7: Adekunle wins HOH Challenge for Week 3 | Phyna, Khalid & Groovy Up for Possible Eviction

Another Monday, another reign in the Big Brother Naija Level Up season.

Hermes (HOH for week 2), Rachel and Chizzy (new HMs) were not eligible to participate in this week’s challenge.

Adekunle, Phyna, Diana, Khalid, Chomzy, Daniella, and Pharmsavi have been asked to step forward. They have the most accurate beaded necklaces. Who will win this week?#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 8, 2022

This week’s Head Of House game came with a twist, as usual. The game required them to take a look at the bead in a picture, pick the right colour and follow the sequence. They had less than 5 minutes to recreate the necklace in the picture assigned to them.

The final three were Adekunle, Khalid and Pharmsavi. At the end of the game, Adekunle won the Head of House title.

Following his win as the HOH, he selected Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy for possible eviction. It’s time to stan your fave and vote to keep them in Biggie’s House. Click here to find out how you can vote.