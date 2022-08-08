Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija7: Adekunle wins HOH Challenge for Week 3 | Phyna, Khalid & Groovy Up for Possible Eviction

Seun & Damilola Ajayi Join Stan & Blessing Nze to Discuss Parenting in this Episode of “The Other Corner with the Nzes”

Here's How Your Faves Slayed on the Red Carpet of "The Set Up 2" Movie Premiere

#BNxBBNaija7: Meet the Riders of The #BBNaija “Level Up” Season

#BNxBBNaija7: Christy O & Cyph Evicted from the #BBNaijaLevelUp House

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzled in Atafo at this week's BBNaija Live Eviction Show

Issa Rae is as Stunning as Ever on the Cover of Variety Magazine’s Latest Issue

Watch Episode 12 (Season 3) of "Papa Benji" on BN TV

#BBNaija Level Up Week 2: Hermes wins HoH, Relationship Talk & Modella's Assignment from Biggie

It's Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

Published

1 hour ago

Another Monday, another reign in the Big Brother Naija Level Up season.

Hermes (HOH for week 2), Rachel and Chizzy (new HMs) were not eligible to participate in this week’s challenge.

This week’s Head Of House game came with a twist, as usual. The game required them to take a look at the bead in a picture, pick the right colour and follow the sequence. They had less than 5 minutes to recreate the necklace in the picture assigned to them. 

The final three were Adekunle, Khalid and Pharmsavi. At the end of the game, Adekunle won the Head of House title.

Following his win as the HOH, he selected Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann and Groovy for possible eviction. It’s time to stan your fave and vote to keep them in Biggie’s House. Click here to find out how you can vote.

