How to Make the Perfect Corndog, Thanks to Kiki Foodies

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this video, Kiki Foodies shows us how to whip up the perfect corndog, otherwise known as sausage buns, and honestly, the results are visually satisfying. So if you are thinking of trying something different with your family, or hosting a few friends or folks later, this is the perfect comfort food.

You’ll need:
4 medium hot dogs
1 cup All purpose flour
2 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon red pepper
1 medium egg
1/2 cup milk or water
Oil for frying

For the sauce:
2 tablespoon mayonnaise
2 tablespoon ketchup
2 teaspoons yellow mustard
1 teaspoon pepper

Watch the vlog below:

