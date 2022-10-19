Chude Jideonwo’s “Awaiting Trial” tells the Story of the Historic #EndSARS Protests in Nigeria | WATCH

Connect with us

Following the reveal of his “Awaiting Trial” documentary film, Chude Jideonwo has released the entire project today on his YouTube.

“It tells the story of the historic #EndSARS protests and the story of police brutality, mass incarceration and the criminal justice system in Nigeria,” Chude says about the film.

In the film, he takes to the city of Awka, the Anambra State capital where he explores the case of police brutality. He talks with victims who share their experiences.

Obi Ajegbo (Human Right Activist), Itunuoluwa Awolu, Oluyemi Orija (Lawyers With Headfort Foundation), Olumide Akpata (President of Nigeria Bar Association), Folarin Falana (Falz), and Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo (Mr Macaroni) also share their take on police brutality.

Watch the video below:

