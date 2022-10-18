Watch the Trailer for “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” starring Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi & Bimbo Akintola



FilmOne and Toyin Abraham Films Productions have released the official trailer for “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.”

Taking about the film, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, the producer, wrote on her Instagram:

“My movie production journey has been an interesting one. I have received a lot of flaks for some of my productions and I have received praises as well. These processes have strengthened me and I have learnt a lot. I brought all those experience and lessons to bear on the pro suction of my latest movie, Ijakumo (The Born Again Stripper). Trust me, you will enjoy and like this.”

Ijakumo is coming to the cinemas December 23, 2022. The movie stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Akintola and other actors.

Watch the trailer below: