Watch the Trailer for "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper" starring Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi & Bimbo Akintola

Kunle Remi Talks About His Journey Into Nollywood, "Anikulapo" & Forthcoming Project On "Rubbin’ Minds"

Don’t Miss this Episode of “The Frankly Speaking Podcast”

Don Jazzy Is The Latest Guest On Chinasa Anukam’s "Is This Seat Taken?”

Blessing & Stan Nze Are Keeping It Real in this Q&A Vlog

Lota Chukwu, Daniel Etim Effiong & BamBam Star in New Short Film "37 To Go" | Watch on BN TV

This #BBNaija Interview with Bryann is Just Pure Vibes | Watch

Rachel is Ready to Create Magic… Catch Her #BBNaija Interview on BN TV

Ruger talks to Susan Pwajok about His Life as a Musician on "Surviving Lagos Podcast" Episode 4

Vector & Wande Coal drop Music Video for "Mama Maradona"

Watch the Trailer for “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” starring Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi & Bimbo Akintola

Published

2 hours ago

 on


FilmOne and Toyin Abraham Films Productions have released the official trailer for “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.”

Taking about the film, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, the producer, wrote on her Instagram:

“My movie production journey has been an interesting one. I have received a lot of flaks for some of my productions and I have received praises as well. These processes have strengthened me and I have learnt a lot. I brought all those experience and lessons to bear on the pro suction of my latest movie, Ijakumo (The Born Again Stripper). Trust me, you will enjoy and like this.”

Ijakumo is coming to the cinemas December 23, 2022. The movie stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Akintola and other actors.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

