Here's How We Can Help People Affected by Floods in Nigeria

So many people have been displaced and have had their properties destroyed by the floods. They currently need shelter, food, and clothing to get by for the meantime. If you can, reach out to the victims or through NGOs to provide them with temporary relief materials to keep them afloat.

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Months ago, we wrote about a United Nations warning that more than 100 million “extremely poor” people across Africa are threatened by accelerating climate change and that “By 2030, it is estimated that up to 118 million people will be exposed to drought, floods, and extreme heat in Africa if adequate response measures are not put in place. It is 2022, but we are already feeling the impact of climate change in many states in Nigeria – and heavily too.

What is the problem?

We have experienced flooding on many levels in the past few years, but in recent months, many states have been hit by the worst case of flooding we have seen. From Anambra to Kogi, Bayelsa, Benue, Rivers, and many more states, floods are sweeping away homes, sabotaging the economy, ruining properties and lives and leaving people displaced. The poorest communities are the most hit by this disaster and are further plunged into poverty.

In September, the federal government, through Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), sent a warning to 13 states susceptible to flooding. Barely one month after, This Day has reported that 500 persons have now died, 45,249 houses have been totally destroyed and 70,566 hectares of farmlands have been damaged.

What Can You and I do?

This situation reminds us to take the issues of climate change very seriously, come together and pull our weight to mitigate its effects. We may be experiencing the worst form of flooding but all hope is not lost. If you have been thinking of how to extend a helping hand to the flood victims, but you’re not sure of how you can help, we’ve got you!

First things first, lend your voice

One way to help victims is to not be silent in these trying times. The more people are aware, the more they are inclined to be of help. Lend your voice on social media, share the news with your contact, and talk about it.

Donate, donate, donate

People have started calling for donations. Now, you can make monetary contributions to help those affected by the flood. If you can, set up a GoFundMe account so people can make donations to help the victims.

ImageImage

Please ensure that you do your due diligence before making donations.

Provide relief materials

So many people have been displaced and have had their properties destroyed by the floods. They currently need shelter, food, and clothing to get by for the meantime. If you can, reach out to the victims or through NGOs to provide them with temporary relief materials – Clothing, food items, shelter, toiletries, and so on – to keep them afloat.

Vote better

This coming election, ensure you vote for a proactive leader; one who understands the plight of the people and is willing to take the necessary measures needed to secure their lives and properties.

Form daily environmental-friendly habits

Climate change is here to stay, but our little daily actions can help reduce its impact. When you drink water, do not fling the empty plastic into the gutters. Do not litter the road with nylons, eggshells, and so on. Don’t empty your bin into flowing water.

Our ‘little’ daily habits seem inconsequential, but that bottle of Fanta you just threw into the gutter would join hundreds or thousands more, block waterways and potentially lead to erosion or flooding. Proper waste disposal is important in mitigating the risks of climate change. Practice it today.

 

 

***
Featured Image:Irina Iriser for Pexels

