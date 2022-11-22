Oyindamola Olajide: The Best Ways to Give Thoughtful Gifts

Last week, a group of young men were lamenting about how their friends and family give them just boxers and singlets every year as gifts. They wanted to know if there are other things they could get.

Gifting goes beyond cute wrapping paper with dramatic displays. Rather, it is something that is intended to go deep into the heart of the recipient. Therefore, the satisfaction gotten from a gift given isn’t achieved until the recipient’s feedback has been gotten. Here are some thoughts on how to give gifts:

Have a Budget

Every gift will cost you something, but having a budget will help you determine which you can afford and the ones you cannot. A budget helps to narrow down your search and manage your finances better. Once you have a budget, you can start exploring your gift options.

Know Your Recipient

The recipient is as important as the gift itself. And since it’s for the recipient, you should take into consideration their interests, hobbies, profession, favourite colour and others. Once you know your recipient, you can tailor the gifts to suit their personalities and preferences and also fit your own budget.