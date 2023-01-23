Forgiveness, Family, Love, Hurt and Therapy – Ms DSF tells it all on #WithChude

Chude Jideonwo is back with another episode of his show #WithChude, and his guest on this episode is Nigerian actress, presenter, and disc jockey, Dorcas Shola Fapson, popularly known as Ms DSF.

In this episode, Ms DSF talks about her relationship with her family, coming to Nigeria, forgiving her dad, building a good relationship with her dad, how long it’s taken for them to get to where they are now, growing up in Mushin, her trip to Zanzibar, and more.

Ms DSF also addresses some misconceptions about her in the media and shows a side of her that’s never been seen in the media.

Talking about her relationship with her dad, she says; “Me and my dad and very very close. He’s my guy. It’s taken a long time for us to get there. A lot of forgiveness, a lot of therapy, a lot of talking about things that are very uncomfortable to talk about. It’s taken a long road for us to get there. People see us and they are like, oh, you guys are goals which is nice and everything but like, it’s been a lot of hurt and a lot of things I can’t talk about publicly. He’s a great person trying his best. I would never say anything bad about my dad.”



