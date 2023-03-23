Style
Idia Aisien Teams Up With 4ey by Uju Estelo For its Latest Capsule Collection
Nigerian model, TV presenter, and actress Idia Aisien recently collaborated with ready-to-wear eponymous
brand 4ey by Uju Estelo to release dressy casual pieces, workwear and resort wear under its latest capsule collection.
The collab pieces embody the essence, talent and charm of our muse as well as the ethos of the 4ey brand through clothes that are classy, functional, sexy and bold.
According to the statement of the brand:
Our garments are well tailored with our strong point being the mastering of sizing as it relates to the African female form and fit, creating styles that flatter. Our quality is excellent, and the price point is even better, so it can be enjoyed by a wider audience who appreciate a great buy.
You’ll find that the pieces make for a functional capsule wardrobe, from dressy casual pieces to workwear and resort.
See the collection below.
Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!
Credits
Model: Idia Aisien @idia.aisien
Creative Director: Ifeoma Odogwu @hyperfashun @hfstylebook
Brand: @4ey_fashion
Photography: Emmanuel Arewa @spotlightpi
Styling: @stylebyiphie
Makeup: Beauty Royal @beautyroyalee
Hair: Olamide Elebute @olamidestouch