Connect with us

Advertisement

Style

Every Unmissable Style Moment From The BellaNaija Style X SUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering

Events Style

First Photos: Cee-C, Mai Atafo, Nancy Isime & More Stars at the #BNSxSUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering

Style

Unlimited Outfit Inspiration from Sephora Kongo for a Chic & Edgy Week!

Style

See Emmy Kasbit's New Collection: Ozoemena, A Cultural Reference To The Nigerian Civil War

Style

The Stylish Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 100

Style

We Can't Get Over Liquorose's Dainty Style on TheWill Downtown's Latest Edition

Style

Aderonke Enoabasi Adefalujo is Bringing You Glamorous Style Inspiration for the Week

Nollywood Scoop Style

Every Look Lala Akindoju Wore To #AFRIFF2021

Style

You'll Love DNA by Iconic Invanity's Handcrafted “Untold Stories” Collection

News Scoop Style

Yvonne Orji to host 2021 International Emmy Awards: “All dem wedding hosting days paying off”

Style

Every Unmissable Style Moment From The BellaNaija Style X SUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On Wednesday, BellaNaija Style in collaboration with global household brand SUNLIGHT, hosted key fashion industry stakeholders and influencers to a first-of-its-kind gathering in Lagos tagged Sustainably Fashionable.

The event treated attendees to a sustainability-themed 5-course dinner while important conversations around sustainability in the fashion industry were going on. A panel of three designers – winners of the Sunlight Fashion Focus Fund 202o, discussed the topic “Building Fashion for The Future; Fostering Innovation & Sustainable Fashion in Nigeria“.

Guests at the event were encouraged to come dressed as conscious BellaStylistas, as an instant show of contribution to making sustainable fashion choices. In typical fashion, top influencers and fashion enthusiasts stepped out for the themed event in a stunning array of occasion wear, showing out in their personal interpretation of sustainable fashion – from upcycled aso-oke sets to dated pieces from top Nigerian brands, there was no shortage of head-turning looks.

Scroll down to see photos.

Idia Aisien

Wearing:
Jacket: @davidtlale
Pants: @yuteerone
Hair @ferdinandshair
Makeup: @ameriecode

Adebayo Oke-Lawal

Wearing @orangecultureng
Necklace @loisregalia
Shoes @a.j.i.d.e
Beauty @a.j.i.d.e

Destiny Nwadire

Wearing @DNA_byiconicinvanity

Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe 

Wearing @samuelnoon

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Wearing @virgoslounge @vlthelabel
Hairstylist @adefunkeee  
Makeup @anitabrows

Ijeoma Balogun

Cee-C Nwadiora

Wearing @3ambyalex

Derin Odugbesan

Wearing the #DerinFromIsaleeko x #AyabaWoman Collaboration Collection Black pants

Uche Pedro

Wearing @wannifuga

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Wearing @templa8te

Onyeka Nwobu

Mai Atafo

Wearing @atafo.official

Mary Edoro

Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Wearing @lanredasilvaajayi

Nancy Isime

Zara Odu

Wearing @7weaves

Obis Ora

Wearing  @WardrobeMerchant 

Eki Ogunbor

Wearing @greyprojects
Bag @shopkisara 

Temisan Emmanuel

Sophia Ike Onu

Wearing @myt5s

Diana Eneje

Wearing: @kkwears

Eniafe Momodu

Wearing @thisisusng 

Adesola Falomo

Wearing @twentysix.co

Victoria Anosike

Wearing @kwelaku

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Figuring Life Out As a Young Nigerian Man

You’ve Got to Tell Us All About Your 2021 on #BN2021Epilogues!

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Camera Lens, Bukunmi Oyewole is Exploring the Unknown

BN Hot Topic: The Many Wahala of Overzealous Ushers 

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians and the Urgent Need For Viable Political Strategy
css.php