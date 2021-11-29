Every Unmissable Style Moment From The BellaNaija Style X SUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering

On Wednesday, BellaNaija Style in collaboration with global household brand SUNLIGHT, hosted key fashion industry stakeholders and influencers to a first-of-its-kind gathering in Lagos tagged Sustainably Fashionable.

The event treated attendees to a sustainability-themed 5-course dinner while important conversations around sustainability in the fashion industry were going on. A panel of three designers – winners of the Sunlight Fashion Focus Fund 202o, discussed the topic “Building Fashion for The Future; Fostering Innovation & Sustainable Fashion in Nigeria“.

Guests at the event were encouraged to come dressed as conscious BellaStylistas, as an instant show of contribution to making sustainable fashion choices. In typical fashion, top influencers and fashion enthusiasts stepped out for the themed event in a stunning array of occasion wear, showing out in their personal interpretation of sustainable fashion – from upcycled aso-oke sets to dated pieces from top Nigerian brands, there was no shortage of head-turning looks.

Scroll down to see photos.

