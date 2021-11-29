Style
Every Unmissable Style Moment From The BellaNaija Style X SUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering
On Wednesday, BellaNaija Style in collaboration with global household brand SUNLIGHT, hosted key fashion industry stakeholders and influencers to a first-of-its-kind gathering in Lagos tagged Sustainably Fashionable.
The event treated attendees to a sustainability-themed 5-course dinner while important conversations around sustainability in the fashion industry were going on. A panel of three designers – winners of the Sunlight Fashion Focus Fund 202o, discussed the topic “Building Fashion for The Future; Fostering Innovation & Sustainable Fashion in Nigeria“.
Guests at the event were encouraged to come dressed as conscious BellaStylistas, as an instant show of contribution to making sustainable fashion choices. In typical fashion, top influencers and fashion enthusiasts stepped out for the themed event in a stunning array of occasion wear, showing out in their personal interpretation of sustainable fashion – from upcycled aso-oke sets to dated pieces from top Nigerian brands, there was no shortage of head-turning looks.
Scroll down to see photos.
Idia Aisien
Wearing:
Jacket: @davidtlale
Pants: @yuteerone
Hair @ferdinandshair
Makeup: @ameriecode
Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Wearing @orangecultureng
Necklace @loisregalia
Shoes @a.j.i.d.e
Beauty @a.j.i.d.e
Destiny Nwadire
Wearing @DNA_byiconicinvanity
Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe
Wearing @samuelnoon
Sharon Ooja Egwurube
Wearing @virgoslounge @vlthelabel
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Makeup @anitabrows
Ijeoma Balogun
Cee-C Nwadiora
Wearing @3ambyalex
Derin Odugbesan
Wearing the #DerinFromIsaleeko x #AyabaWoman Collaboration Collection Black pants
Uche Pedro
Wearing @wannifuga
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun
Wearing @templa8te
Onyeka Nwobu
Mai Atafo
Wearing @atafo.official
Mary Edoro
Lanre DaSilva Ajayi
Wearing @lanredasilvaajayi
Nancy Isime
Zara Odu
Wearing @7weaves
Obis Ora
Wearing @WardrobeMerchant
Eki Ogunbor
Wearing @greyprojects
Bag @shopkisara
Temisan Emmanuel
Sophia Ike Onu
Wearing @myt5s
Diana Eneje
Wearing: @kkwears
Eniafe Momodu
Wearing @thisisusng
Adesola Falomo
Wearing @twentysix.co
Victoria Anosike
Wearing @kwelaku