Crop to Fabric: Zara Odu was Sustainably Fashionable at the #BNSxSUNLIGHT Gathering

Designers Consociate founder Zara Odu has always been committed to generating sustainable solutions for the fashion industry’s supply chain. So, it was a no-brainer to have her as a conversationalist at our recently concluded BellaNaija Style x SUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable gathering.

At the event, Zara shared valuable advice on making the African fashion industry more sustainable. She shared more light on sustainable production practices and how she’s facilitating and harnessing African fashion designers to produce more consciously and sustainably with eco-friendly fabrics.

Following the day’s dress code, which aimed to connect Sustainability and Style, Zara looked incredibly chic in an ivory two-piece from 7WEAVES Social, an Indian ethical and sustainable fashion brand that practices “cotton from crop to fabrics”- a traditional method of cotton weaving using hand-spun yarn in combination with a natural dye to produce fabrics. Talk about practicing what you preach!

Zara paired the look with a black mule and matching purse, complemented by dainty jewellery and a subtle makeup look. All together, her ensemble for the BNSxSUNLIGHT gathering is definitely one to remember.



Photography: @kolaoshalusi

