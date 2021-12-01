We’re Calling It – Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing Ohlanna bu Zikora’s Debut Collection On Repeat

Budding womenswear brand Ohlanna bu Zikora led by Heineken Design Fashion Africa Showcase 2021 winner Zikoranachukwuebuka Ikebuaku has unveiled its debut fall collection tagged Umunwanyi Town Council.

According to the statement of the Creative Director:

Ohlanna bu Zikora is for the woman who enjoys the spotlight, so I designed my debut collection to be a conversation starter that combines wearability with art. Structure, decoration, sophisticated cuts and eclectic combinations remain a focal point for my latest offering.

I expand and try to give meaning to the levels of associations surrounded by female power, the gentle nuances of self, and the idea of coming together as a united entity in Umunwanyi Town Council.