Osarume Akenzua & Demi Osunsisa discuss Koko Kalango's Memoir "All Things Bright and Beautiful" on "Colours Of Life"

BN TV

Chidinma Onianwa & Seyi Alawode share their take on ‘japa or stay back’ on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

BN TV Sweet Spot

Sisi Yemmie Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday in New Episode of “Sisi Weekly” | Watch

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Don't Want to Miss This Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's Comedy Series "Teropi Secxxion" 

BN TV

AY Opens Up About His Career, Family & Friendship with Basketmouth on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV

Juicy Jay lets us in on His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship Status | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Find out what happens next in Episode 7 of Showdeck's "Girl Meets Boy"

BN TV

Chomzy & Y9sir take on the exciting 'Guess The Beat' challenge on Accelerate TV

BN TV Living

Watch: Zeelicious Shares Her Recipe for Fisherman Soup

BN TV

Get to Know Dimma Umeh Better with Her Latest Q&A Vlog

BN TV

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In this episode of the popular Christian lifestyle program “Colours of Life,” the show’s usual host, Koko Kalango, is interviewed by author and property developer Demi Osunsina and life coach Osarume Akenzua.

The focus of the episode is Koko’s book “All Things Bright And Beautiful,” which covers her testimonies, inspirations for the book, struggles and triumphs, and rededicating her life to God. Koko shares numerous bright and beautiful stories from her life, including overcoming temptations and other challenges.

Watch the insightful episode below:

