Osarume Akenzua & Demi Osunsisa discuss Koko Kalango’s Memoir “All Things Bright and Beautiful” on “Colours Of Life”

In this episode of the popular Christian lifestyle program “Colours of Life,” the show’s usual host, Koko Kalango, is interviewed by author and property developer Demi Osunsina and life coach Osarume Akenzua.

The focus of the episode is Koko’s book “All Things Bright And Beautiful,” which covers her testimonies, inspirations for the book, struggles and triumphs, and rededicating her life to God. Koko shares numerous bright and beautiful stories from her life, including overcoming temptations and other challenges.

Watch the insightful episode below: