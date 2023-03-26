Connect with us

BN TV

AY Opens Up About His Career, Family & Friendship with Basketmouth on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV

Juicy Jay lets us in on His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship Status | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Find out what happens next in Episode 7 of Showdeck's "Girl Meets Boy"

BN TV

Chomzy & Y9sir take on the exciting 'Guess The Beat' challenge on Accelerate TV

BN TV Living

Watch: Zeelicious Shares Her Recipe for Fisherman Soup

BN TV

Get to Know Dimma Umeh Better with Her Latest Q&A Vlog

BN TV Living

Here's How to Make Spicy Kobbi Stew with Roasted Yam & Plantain, Courtesy of Telande World

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie shares how to make the Perfect Okra & Ogbono Soup | Watch

BN TV

Make Your Weekend a Little Sweeter with Dolapo Grey's Puff Puff Recipe

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo drops music video for "Confidence"

BN TV

AY Opens Up About His Career, Family & Friendship with Basketmouth on #WithChude

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Veteran Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY is the latest guest to make an appearance on Chude Jideonwo’s talk show #WithChude.

In this interview, AY opens up about his days in university, the special bond he shares with his wife, moving to Lagos, his career, friendship with Basketmouth and lots more.

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

css.php