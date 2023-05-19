Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Research has revealed that there is a profound connection between regular and timely bathing, mental health, and work efficiency. Beyond the physical benefits, bathing routines promote a sense of well-being, reduce stress, and provide a haven for mental balance. This means that by embracing a structured bathing routine, particularly in the morning, we can set a positive tone for the day and enhance work efficiency.

It is easy for people to have a bathing schedule when they work physically. After all, you have to show up at work, clean and fresh. For remote workers, it can be different; you are in your home and except you have meetings where you have to turn on your video, no one really cares about how you look. So many remote workers find themselves having their baths at night or not at all.

I woke up one day and the first thing that came to my mind was to have my bath. It felt strange; the irresistible desire to greet the day with a refreshed body. Since I started working remotely, my bathing schedule has been a mess. On some days, I have my bath late in the evening or in the afternoon. But it has never been in the morning. Although being a remote worker has a lot of benefits like fewer commuting hours, work flexibility, and work-life balance, there are also a lot of challenges. For me, having a disrupted bathing plan tops it all. While I’ve tried to do better, I have been largely unsuccessful. And I blame myself because if I were to show up at the office, I’d not have this kind of luxury. Before you say ayanma or call me dirty, I can bet that I am cleaner than you are. Haha!

Working remotely can blur some parts of one’s life. In the hustle and bustle of adapting to remote work, I had unconsciously lost my once-cherished early morning bathing routine. Days blended into one another, seamlessly merging work and personal time, and my bathing schedule became a mess.

I thought I was alone. Ramat, a corporate accounting specialist at Paystack, also shared my experience. For close to two years now, Ramat’s bathing schedule has usually been delayed. Although she’s supposed to work the regular 9-5, she cannot resist responding to emails or attending to tasks early in the mornings. Hence, she delays her baths.

“I definitely do delay because I tend to start work really early around 5/6 am. And by the time I’m aware, it’s already late in the evening,” she said.

Neema, a telemarketer at Granat Group Russia, also used to delay her bath but has stopped. But for the first three months, she was unable to control it. “Yeah when I first started, I usually delayed by bath until after work. That’s by 3 pm or so.” She said.

The disrupted bathing schedules that accompany remote work can have a significant impact on our overall well-being. The blurring of boundaries between work and personal time easily leads to neglecting self-care practices, but it is essential to recognise the importance of establishing a regular and timely bathing routine. As remote workers, being consistent with our bathing routine can help cultivate a sense of self-care that elevates our overall mental health and equips us with the resilience to navigate the challenges of remote work. By prioritising this aspect of self-care, we can reclaim a sense of balance in our remote working lives.

Although working remotely gives us the luxury of flexibility and the ability to mould our workday to suit our needs, it is also crucial for us to remember that maintaining a healthy and structured routine boosts productivity. Therefore, let us embrace the opportunity to prioritise self-care and set ourselves up for success in both our professional and personal lives as we navigate the dynamic landscape of remote work.

I am currently working on this but don’t be like me, have your bath regularly so you can be productive at work.

***

Feature image by Monstera for Pexels. Are you interested in becoming a BellaNaija contributor? We want to read from you. Send an email to [email protected]