Help Anchor Heritage Initiative Educate Prison Inmates Through DonateNG

Anchor Heritage Initiative is a non-governmental charity organisation established in May 2015. Its purpose is to provide legal aid to falsely imprisoned inmates, equip them with skills, and change the narratives on the number of ex-inmates who revert to crime after their sentence. The organisation provides legal aid, welfare and counselling, empowerment, education and tech, and aftercare services.

Since its establishment, Anchor Heritage Initiative has made a significant impact by conducting 16 empowerment workshops at the beautification of correctional centres, training over 1,600 inmates. The organisation has also represented over 218 inmates in respective courts, resulting in the release of 185 individuals. Currently, they have about 45 inmates enrolled in their aftercare initiative.

The organisation aims to expand its reach by engaging inmates across the country with ICT skills and assisting them in acquiring an educational degree. One of the recent achievements is the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind ICT hub at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Center. The hub is well-equipped to provide an ultra-modern IT centre where inmates can acquire skills in coding, digital marketing, editing, and video production, and also take advantage of the National Open University Project that runs in correctional centres.

The organisation is running a campaign to provide 100 inmates with the opportunity to participate in the forthcoming GCE/NECO examinations. The cost for registration for the exams and tutoring of an inmate is N 30,000 while logistics for every single inmate costs N 1,500 giving a total of N 31,500 per inmate.

Here’s How You Can Help:

You can donate via this link: https://donate-ng.com/donate/campaign/13259

Share the link with friends and family.

Send your donations to 8962288520 – Wema Bank .

