Help FOWGI Reconstruct a Library Block in Ketti Community Primary School Via DonateNG

Focusing on Women and Girls Initiative (FOWGI) is a non-governmental organisation founded in 2017 to curb the social vices faced by women, children and youths.

Their focus is set on societal impacts and positive change. The organisation believes every child should be allowed to be educated irrespective of their gender, as both can bring equal growth and contributions to society. They believe every child possesses the power to lift their families and communities out of poverty. Thus, an increase in girls’ education will reduce infant and maternal mortality, as educated mothers have fewer pregnancies because they are informed about and have access to the maternal health care they need.

The organisation could achieve their goals with women, children and girls through the following work-streams: providing good education and healthcare, humanitarian responses, and advocating for the human rights of children, especially girls. Also, adequate provision of gender and women’s rights, clean water, hygiene and sanitation and most especially, good governance.

With one of their major focus on education and an attempt to give every child a chance to quality education, they want to Helo FOWGI Reconstruct a Library Block in Ketti Community Primary School Via DonateNG.

