Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Christ Fountain Solution Outreach Foundation (CFOSF) is a non-profit organisation providing a complete range of support and free healthcare services including medical and surgical treatments and arranging medical retreats for the underprivileged community. Each year, the organisation assists individuals both infants and adults in the community.

The mission of the organisation is to achieve lasting improvement in the quality of life of orphans, vulnerable children, pregnant women (from prenatal to postnatal), widows and youths through empowerment, awareness campaigns, education, material support, life skills training, health care, advocacy and income generating activities.

The organisation relies on donations from individuals and business owners. The founders solicit assistance from the general public.

In their words: “We hope that you will be able to take part in one or more of the many exciting events that we are offering this year and experience firsthand the pride we take in supporting our cause.

In order to meet our mission and provide services in our community, we rely on the generosity of donors, individuals and businesses for support. Without the assistance of community-minded individuals just like you, we wouldn’t be able to serve those in our community each year. Our goal is to reach millions of needy patients across the global community who are suffering because of a lack of healthcare facilities and provide needs to the orphanage home and widows empowerment. Donations help sustain our organisation and benefit the community which we serve. We are counting on your support.”

Here’s How You Can Help

Donate to the cause of the organisation via donate-ng.com/campaign/give-life

Share the link with friends and family across platforms.

TEXT GIVE 718202 (amount) to +234 810 760 0076 via SMS or WhatsApp

Send your donations to 8199089565, Wema Bank

For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or call +234 30582321. Visit their website for more.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development. BellaNaija does not take any responsibility for donations made, ensure to always carry out your due diligence before making any donation.