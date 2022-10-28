Help CWEENS FCT’s Safe Harbour Initiative (SHI) Rehabilitate More Survivors of Sexual Violence Via DonateNG

CWEENS FCT is a non-governmental network of praying and proactive Christian Women, established in March 2010 and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. With a presence in 12 states, CWEENS FCT aims to protect and promote the human dignity and rights of women and girls, as well as provide succour to survivors of all forms of gender-based violence.

One of the survivors of SGBV is a 12-year-old survivor of child sexual abuse who was brought to CWEENS FCT on the 15th of March 2021 by her mother. She had her first psychotherapy session that day and was immediately taken into the CWEENS FCT shelter for safety, a change of environment and rehabilitation.

Just like most child rape survivors, she came to CWEENS FCT having a range of emotions – fear, shame, sadness, anger, confusion, suicidal thoughts and frequent flashbacks.

She, however, became better after receiving psychosocial support from CWEENS FCT. She’s no longer withdrawn, became happy and is responding well to psychotherapy sessions and treatment. CWEENS FCT also got her into a secondary school and supported her mother financially to start up a small-scale business.

CWEENS FCT currently runs the Safe Harbour Initiative (SHI) to provide rescue and rehabilitation for women and girls who are victims of all forms of violence, and they need your help to keep it running.

You can be a part of the Safe Harbour Initiative campaign by donating monthly via donate-ng.com/campaign/safe-harbour. You can also share the donation link with your loved ones, pray with us, become a volunteer or become a member or partner of CWEENS FCT.

You can text or WhatsApp Give 885489 <amount> to 234 810 760 0076 or make a transfer to Wema bank, 8198336451 (Twocansolution/Initiative Safe Harbour)

For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or call 08065340589.

______________________________________________________________

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development. BellaNaija does not take any responsibility for donations made, ensure to always carry out your due diligence before making any donation.