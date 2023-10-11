Chaste Inegbedion: Addressing Areas of Concerns for Female Children on International Day of the Girl Child

Each year, on October 11, the world unites to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child. This day is dedicated to acknowledging the voices and strength of girls, advocating for their rights globally, and reflecting upon the obstacles they still confront just because of their gender. It’s a day that beckons us to examine the global issues impacting girls and contemplate how, as a society, we can clear the path for a brighter, more equitable future for them.

Barbie Dolls and Body Image: The Power of Play

One of the essential discussions regarding girls’ rights and self-esteem centres around the toys they engage with daily. Recent studies have demonstrated that Barbie dolls, with their unrealistic proportions, can have a negative impact on young girls’ body image. These dolls, often characterised by minuscule waists and exaggerated features, may unintentionally convey the notion that there is a “right” way to appear to be considered attractive. It serves as a reminder of the importance of monitoring the toys and media our children interact with, recognising their significant role in shaping perceptions of beauty and self-worth.

Early Child Marriage

Reflecting on the history of girls’ rights illuminates the progress made and the work that remains. Many young girls have been coerced into marriages and faced severe consequences when they were perceived to defy societal norms. This included forced marriages as a supposed solution to issues such as premarital sex or pregnancy. It underscores the strides taken in the fight for girls’ rights, emphasising the need to continue challenging harmful traditions and practices that restrict their potential. While strides have been made, there are still several boxes to cross.

Supporting Single Dads and Their Daughters: A Compassionate Journey

Another critical aspect of girls’ rights revolves around ensuring they receive the necessary support and guidance during significant life transitions. For single fathers with preteen or teenage daughters approaching their first period, navigating this sensitive topic can be daunting for both parties. It is vital to make assistance and information easily accessible for single fathers and their daughters, transforming this period into a time of learning and comfort rather than one of misinformation and embarrassment. Numerous organisations are diligently working to provide resources and support to address these vital needs.

Empowering Narratives: Adebola Williams and Elizabeth Nyamayaro

As we mention areas of concern for the girls, it is also essential to spotlight those who can inspire them to become more. On an inspirational note, we celebrate people like Adebola Williams, who recognised the need for empowering narratives for young African girls. His book, “African Power Girls,” stands as a testament to the greatness of African women and serves as a wellspring of inspiration for the next generation. It underscores the significance of representation and its profound impact on impressionable young minds.

Elizabeth Nyamayaro‘s memoir, “I Am a Girl From Africa,” poignantly portrays her journey from an 8-year-old teetering on starvation to a global humanitarian leader. Her story embodies the idea that, as Africans, we must uplift one another and strive for a brighter future. It serves as a potent reminder that a single individual can affect monumental change in the lives of girls and women worldwide.

Fostering a Brighter Tomorrow for Girls: A Continuous Pledge

As we commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child, let us remember that our commitment to girls’ rights extends far beyond a single day. It entails ongoing endeavours to dismantle barriers, question harmful norms, and cultivate a world where every girl can flourish. We must persist in advocating for equal access to education, healthcare, and opportunities, ensuring that girls are not hindered by their gender.

By supporting initiatives that empower girls, offering mentorship and guidance, and fostering a culture of equality and respect, we can empower them to realise their full potential. Together, we can construct a future where girls are celebrated for their intelligence, resilience, and distinct contributions to our world. Our dedication to nurturing hope and potential, guaranteeing that every girl possesses the opportunity to evolve into the influential, inspiring individual she was destined to be should be unwavering.

***

Feature image by Werner Pfennig for Pexels