BNEpilogues2023: Bonaventure Osagie Lost His Mum, Welcomed His Second Child & Co-Authored a Book

Ecclesiastes 7:10 tells us, “Do not say, “Why were the old days better than these?” For it is not from wisdom that you ask about this” (Amplified Bible). It is never really wise to say that yesterday was better than today because despite the struggles and battles of 2023, I still strongly believe that 2023 was better than 2022, and 2024 will be greater.

A lot happened this year but interestingly for me, I will say even with the battles that were fought this year, 2023 was fab for me. Career-wise, I achieved a lot compared to the previous year. As a sales manager for an FCMG, I was able to encourage my team to meet our tough monthly targets coupled with stiff competition and logistics challenges. Our vans were constantly visiting the mechanic, but we survived in the end.

One major challenge for me was managing people and, for the first time, I realised that people are not really who they say they are, but it is good to be good and you will always reap more than what you sow, whether good or bad. I also realised that in management, it can be very devastating when you make emotional decisions; your help sometimes can become your undoing.

In April, I lost my beloved mother. It was devastating during the naira scarcity period. It pained me that my mom didn’t live long to enjoy the fruits of labour fully. I remember how she skipped several vigils to care for me when I was down with recurrent coughs and fever and how she borrowed to ensure I was able to complete my fees at university even when my dad had given up. The reaction of some family members who were very heartless and made cold comments and unnecessary demands even in death made me sadder. My consolation is that everyone will surely die one day, and I pray that we make heaven and not die untimely.

Financially, I had to take some loans this year that I struggled to repay. However, in the end, I am grateful to God for giving me the grace to complete the repayment. I learned some valuable lessons along the way. Loans can be beneficial, but only if you can pay them back and if they are not spent on frivolous items or consumption. Most of my loans were used to invest in my side hustle, advance my career, and for urgent family needs. I believe that in 2024, we should all strive to become more financially literate and create multiple income streams.

In June, my wife and I finally co-authored a book titled “Prepare For Marriage Not Wedding” (How to Do a Wedding Spending Less Money). We’ve been working on it for almost three years and wanted to share our narrative about doing a low-budget wedding during COVID-19. The book emphasizes that the success of a marriage is built on God and is not measured by how many people attend the wedding or what food they eat, but rather by how long the couple stays together. We hope the book can help reduce the number of failing marriages by shifting the focus from having a flamboyant wedding to prioritizing God, the marriage ahead, and the couple, especially when funds are limited.

In July, my wife and I welcomed our second child, a baby girl whom we named Splendor. I believe that a name can open or close doors for you, and since the birth of Splendor, God has blessed us in many ways. True blessings come in the form of joy, peace, and prosperity, not just money. God has provided for our needs, and our children and their mothers are healthy. We have shelter and are not stranded. I must testify that God is good.

Spiritually, 2023 was a fabulous year for me. I got immersed in worship songs and powerful sermons, thanks to Dunsin Oyekan (Mr. Asher), and David Dam, Pastor. E. A. Adeboye, Pst. Chukwueku Ojeifo (My Zonal Pastor at RCCG Genesis Assembly FCT 13 Abuja), Pst. Emmanuel Iren, Apostle Joshua Selman, and many other anointed men and ministers of God’s time will not permit me to list. My relationship with God witnessed an upward lift. I prayed more at night, sang spiritual songs, spoke in the holy ghost, studied more scriptures, and expressed gratitude to God for His favour and mercies.

This year, I increased my giving and charity efforts to the point that one of my colleagues remarked, “You just love giving.” However, I strongly believe that if you don’t give, you won’t receive. Our God loves a cheerful giver, and true giving isn’t always about abundance, but even when you have little and need to receive. Giving will take you to higher realms faster than receiving. In the end, I just want to sing “Ogo Ogo” (Glory, Glory) and say Hallelujah to thy Lamb.

I believe anyone who follows Jesus will not remain in darkness but in everlasting light. Yes, there will be tribulations and challenges, but you will overcome them, and your future will be okay.

Merry Christmas, and may you have an even greater 2024!