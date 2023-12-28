BN2023Epilogues: Tejumade Adeyemo Missed a Promotion But He Has a Truckload of Things to be Grateful for

How do I start recapping what 2023 has been without capping? A quick skim through my notes app brings a lot of memories – mostly good – to me. Sometime last year, I decided to start detailing events in my life and those around me – significant or otherwise. It’s a monthly affair to serve as a great reminder of why and how not to be ungrateful. Honestly, there were moments of doubt, moments where I felt unseen and inadequate and unappreciated despite my best efforts. 9-to-5ers will be quite familiar with appraisals and subsequent promotion exercises. It is a period usually filled with apprehension, conversations in hushed tones with plenty of placations. I was away on vacation somewhere in the southern part of the USA when it finally dawned on me, after several discussions with my line manager, that I was not going to be recommended for promotion. What a bummer!

I surprised myself by not making a fuss about it because yet again, a momentary look at my journal dissipated any feelings of unworthiness. Beyond this seeming setback, I had a truckload of things to be grateful for – for me and my clan. A successful major surgery, approved multiple visa applications, an all-expense paid trip to Asia with a little somethin’ on the side, successful japa stories from loved ones, more business opportunities, an almost love situation – the list is endless. I quickly realised that I would not have been able to recall many of these events had I not noted them as they occurred.

Now a little bit about my trip to India in August. My postulation is, that it was a form of gratification from God for the missed promotion. Sponsored by my employer, it became a group trip with some of the best minds from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and other parts of Africa. It was such an eye-opener for me as I had the undiluted privilege to experience a modernised version of Hindi culture, Dum Briyani, Tuk Tuks and the ubiquitous Sarees/Kurtas. We took a road trip to the iconic Mysore Palace, visited some Hindu temples, and observed not less than four religious celebrations during our time there. A few weeks after we arrived, I was asked if I would be willing to live in India and without missing a beat, I gave a resounding yes! All I needed would be a consistent supply of Nigerian food and dollars. They have lovely weather too and smell nice, unlike the stereotypical garlicky narrative. I really miss being able to ride a bicycle by 1 a.m., drinking Chai by 2 a.m. and returning to my hotel without any fear of being attacked or accosted.

Ten weeks later with “Namaste”, “Bhaya” and “Chalo” being the only Hindi words entrenched in my memory and armed with eight new friends (1 Ghanaian, 1 Rwandan and 1 Tanzanian), I was back to noisy Lagos with the putrid stench of body odour emanating from street urchins. You can now call me Vasanti. Ah well, I was grateful to be back and celebrated with a lovely medley of Amala and Ogbono with Cowleg and offals. Nigerian food had never tasted that good.

Without a doubt, 2023 has been my best year yet and this trip was a major highlight for me. My journal filling up when the year is coming to an end elates me. Although I have tremendous anxiety about what the next big thing is supposed to be, I am confident that 2024 will pack a (good) punch and more. And as I have learned in my recent French class, “Ma vie est tres belle”

Avec l’amour!