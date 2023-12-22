New Music: JZyNO — YAKUNAY

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ghana-based Liberian Afrobeats artist Jonathan Lee Pratt, best known by his stage name JZyNO, has released a brand new single titled “YAKUNAY.”

“Yakunay” is a Liberian word that means greetings (hello or good morning).

Following his two recent hit singles, ‘Butta my bread’ and ‘Eyes on You’, and a year of success, the high-octane track boasts xylophone textures, warm synth bass, thick pads, and percussive grooves for a hard-hitting amapiano sound.

Stream here.

Listen below:

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

