New Music: JZyNO — YAKUNAY

Ghana-based Liberian Afrobeats artist Jonathan Lee Pratt, best known by his stage name JZyNO, has released a brand new single titled “YAKUNAY.”

“Yakunay” is a Liberian word that means greetings (hello or good morning).

Following his two recent hit singles, ‘Butta my bread’ and ‘Eyes on You’, and a year of success, the high-octane track boasts xylophone textures, warm synth bass, thick pads, and percussive grooves for a hard-hitting amapiano sound.

