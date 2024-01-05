Connect with us

New Music: Rayrex and Chuckie.FX — Zombie

Published

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

 on

Acclaimed artists Rayrex and Chuckie.FX join forces to release their highly anticipated collaborative single titled “Zombie.”

According to the singers, “Zombie is a fusion of dynamic beats and infectious melodies, a testament to the creative synergy between the two of them that is set to captivate audiences across genres.”

The song seamlessly blends Rayrex’s signature sound with Chuckie.FX’s distinctive style, resulting in a track that defies convention and promises to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

Stream here.

Listen below:

