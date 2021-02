Happy Boiz Singer Rayrex finally releases his “Diary of a Loverboy” EP in time with the celebration of love which envelopes the month of February.

The EP features artists like GMGBaby, Ezzie-Wonder and Soultee while its production was handled by Chuckie and BrayneZee.

This 7-track project is a reflection of Rayrex through his past experiences with love and he hopes to let his listeners into his world with his lyrics and melodies.