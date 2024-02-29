Bella Shmurda talks Musical Legacy & “Tension Rave” in New Documentary | Watch

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer and songwriter Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi popularly known as Bella Shmurda takes viewers on a journey in a new documentary with We Talk Sound titled Tension in Ibadan.

The documentary also gives us behind the scenes of Bella Shmurda and his team preparing for the third edition of his “Tension Rave” concert in Ibadan, how his son inspires him to push harder, pivoting from singing for just passion to singing to leave a legacy. The documentary also covers behind-the-scenes coverage of performance rehearsals, mini-interviews with his team and the overall journey to making a memorable performance for his passionate fans.

Watch below:

