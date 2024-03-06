Connect with us

BN TV

Another Break Up in Episode 2 (S4) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

BN TV Music

Watch Greatman Takit & Moses Bliss in Music Video for ”Look What You've Done Already (Remix)”

Beauty BN TV Living News Style

#Giveaway: Win the New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care Lotion this Week, Find Out How

BN TV

Femi Bernard Chats with Teju Babyface on Why He Left Nigeria for America

BN TV

A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Make This Sweet & Sour Chicken Sauce, All Thanks to Tspices

Beauty BN TV Career Events Nollywood Style

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Discuss 'Challenging the Norm: Beyond Trends & Influences' with Mary Edoro | WATCH

BN TV

Watch Aliko Dangote, Babajide Sanwo-Olu & Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Heartfelt Tributes to Herbert Wigwe

BN TV Movies & TV Style

Ayo Edebiri's Monochrome Style Choices for the 30th SAG Awards Deserve Your Attention

BN TV Movies & TV Style Sweet Spot

An Unforgettable Father-Daughter Moment at the 30th SAG Awards Arrivals, Courtesy of Idris & Isan Elba

BN TV

This Is How To Make Air Fryer French Bread Pizza

BN TV

Another Break Up in Episode 2 (S4) of “When Are We Getting Married?”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In episode 2, season 4 of “When Are We Getting Married?Edith sees Fenwa for the first time since he left the hospital. While trying to talk to him, Dotun shockingly pulls out a knife. Meanwhile, Edith who also wants to get married, ends things with Abdul.

This episode is full of twists and turns. Missed the previous episode? Catch up here

Watch

Meet Abdul: Former flame of Edith’s, now on a journey of redemption, armed with charm and determination

Abdul is bent on

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

10 Interesting Life Lessons From Portable

Abisola Owokoniran: Are Your Children Mirroring Your Actions?

Comet Nwosu: The Best Ways to Develop Emotional Connectedness

BN Book Review: Loud Whispers by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

From Retrenchment to Becoming A Farmer: Wangari Kuria is Empowering Small-Scale Farmers in Kenya
css.php