Through the Lens of Legacy; Explore Flo Ngala’s Artistry, Roots, and Vision

Flo Ngala’s artistry reflects the stories she tells through her lens. Born and raised in Harlem, she grew up surrounded by a mix of cultures; from the bustling streets of Harlem to the strong work ethic of her parents’ African hair braiding shop. Her journey—from capturing black-and-white stills as a teenager to photographing Vice President Kamala Harris—shows her dedication to preserving powerful moments. Recently, the photographer brought her mother to the White House, a heartfelt moment that underscored the values of focus, faith, and family that have guided her path. In this conversation, Flo shares insights into her roots, her work, and her forthcoming “Flo In Focus” projects, which highlight the importance of authenticity and representation.

Hello Flo, how are you doing today?

I’m fine. I hope you’re well too.

I’m alright. Thank you. Let’s start here, what are you currently working on?

I’m developing projects through my new creative venture “Flo In Focus.” Some of those projects include a sports documentary, a photography book, and other culturally unique projects that bring creativity and storytelling to life through art mediums.

That’s exciting, and we look forward to that. Speaking of photography, how did photography begin for you?

It started when I was around 13 after I signed up for a school photo class. I was inspired to see life in stills, to freeze moments and revisit them later was a power I discovered. My first camera was a 35mm old school film camera and I only photographed black and white film for the first 4 years, like photo of my high school teacher, Ms. Karen Johnson. My first shots were of my family and neighbourhood. I also photographed me going to and from school.

Obviously, over the years, you’ve explored different forms of photography. But I’m curious, what is the first thing you want people to see in your photos as a photographer?

I want a Flo Ngala photo always to hold that “aha” moment or the “it factor.” Within an image, that’s what’s dynamic or captivating to the viewer’s attention. When I make selections, I use this thought to decide whether or not to include an image. I want the image to strike through your attention, make you say, “Wow, that’s a great shot,” and skip a beat. I want it to take you somewhere for a moment.

Tell me about a moment from your journey that particularly stood out for you so far

So, it was rare to see Black and Hispanic girls doing ice skating. I however grew up doing this thanks to a program in NYC. In 2019, I pitched the New York Times on the story of Black ice skaters. It was my first New York Times assignment, and it made it to the front page of the paper. The New York Times is the most respected newspaper. As an adult, it’s a privilege to go back to take pictures of the next generation of girls for NYTimes. Nothing go top this. It was too special, full circle. The organisation gained a TV broadcast from the original piece, “When I Skate It Just Feels Free”. I encourage people to check it out.

You grew up in Harlem and built yourself from there. How has that shaped your mentality in what you strive for in life, especially in your career and also in finding your roots?

Growing up in Harlem profoundly shaped my mentality, exposing me to a concept I call “triple consciousness.” This idea is inspired by the famous sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois, who described “double consciousness” as the struggle African Americans face in remaining true to their Black culture while also conforming to the dominant White society. Being of African descent and living the American experience taught me that life is all about perspective.

I was raised with strong African values and witnessed the struggles of my community. My experiences in Harlem instilled in me a deep sense of Black pride and appreciation for Black culture. At the same time, I attended schools where White privilege was prevalent, absorbing White history. However, I always returned to my family’s African hair braiding shop, surrounded by talented female braiders and beauticians. Through these diverse experiences, I have developed a multifaceted approach to life. I’ve learned that it’s okay to be different and to embrace all parts of who I am.

You said you were raised with African values. Can you tell me about your background and any aspects of your childhood that shaped you into who you are today?

I was born in a neighbourhood in Harlem. My parents came to Harlem in 1992, a historic community in North Manhattan known for its culture and civil rights history. My mom was born in Taraba State, Nigeria and my dad in Northwest Cameroon. They had all 4 of their kids in Harlem. Focus and faith were the foundation of my background. They were resourceful and built community through their braiding business. I grew up watching them be entrepreneurs on 125th St and 126th St, the centre of Harlem like nowhere else in the late 1990s and 2000s. I grew up learning to hold my own weight, be bold, and do right by others.

I love that

Thank you.

So, you recently took your mum to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and you must have particularly felt good. Tell us about the expression you could see on your mum’s face throughout that day

Yes! I got an e-vite to a holiday event from her team after photographing her early this year. The invitation said I could bring one guest so I called my mom, and we started plans to meet up in D.C. The night before, we got to tour the White House, saw historic rooms, and portraits and took many photos. The next morning, we went to VP Harris’ residence and got our makeup done. Walking with her through the home, and introducing her to a few aides was so cool. In the end, we found a place to stand once it was time for Kamala’s speech and stayed put. In a crowd of about 200 people, a few stood up waiting patiently as she walked and said hello. When she got to our side my mom was a bit speechless and went for a hug. We then took a quick photo, and Vice President Harris touched her shoulder and said “Welcome”.

This shows that your mum has been with you all through the journey. How important do you think relatives, parents especially, are in shaping who we eventually become?

Family and community serve as foundations in two ways: they can be supportive or combative. They can give us our greatest values or greatest fears. A relative’s only true job is to love unconditionally and give grace. As the first reference of judgment, it’s important for parents not to judge mistakes unfairly or release unfair expectations because this can change a child’s life and mindset forever.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned about human nature through your photography?

People want to be seen—genuinely. They want to feel represented in the best or realest way, and as a photographer, I strive to reflect what I see in my subjects’ truest selves. There’s something magical about that exchange when done right.

What are the three things in your everyday life that get you excited or make you happy?

A good snack. Putting together presentations with big ideas. Looking in the mirror and feeling my best.

What’s a typical day for you?

I enjoy waking up around 4 or 5 a.m. and often engage in some form of wellness routine several times a week. There are also days when I go straight to my computer or phone, as I have been coordinating with time zones in London, Nigeria, and Egypt recently. Last month, I moved to a quieter neighbourhood and I love my apartment, which allows me to work from home frequently. I also take walks around the area. When I’m not at home, I spend time outdoors in the sun, exercise outside, or head to the airport, which is conveniently only 15 minutes away.

If you weren’t a photographer, what do you think you’d be doing right now?

For work, I’d be a creative director or writer. If it was academics, I’d be learning new skills, maybe taking a class. If I could do anything at all, I’d be a pro athlete or model; maybe next year in my 30s. Who knows?