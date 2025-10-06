Access Bank Announces Launch of Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton 2025

Connect with us

Access Bank is pleased to announce the launch of its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton 2025 programme, empowering female entrepreneurs across Africa with essential skills, knowledge, and resources to drive business growth and self-sufficiency.

Applications for the program commenced on Friday, September 19, 2025, and will close on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos, Group Head, Women Banking, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi told pressmen that the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton has empowered hundreds of women with business training, mentorship, and access to funding since its launch in 2019.

“This year, the program is back and better, offering women entrepreneurs the opportunity to scale their businesses, gain visibility, and connect with like-minded trailblazers across the continent. The 2025 edition promises a rich and rewarding experience for women in business.

Selected participants will undergo an intensive Mini-MBA program designed in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), equipping them with the knowledge and tools required to grow sustainable businesses. In addition, participants stand a chance to access significant financial support, with over N17.5 million to be awarded in grants to the most outstanding businesses.

The program also ensures that the impact goes beyond the winners, as other finalists will enjoy consolation benefits and other business support services to help strengthen their brands and operations” she said.


Reiterating Nene’s comments, Oyeyipo Ifeoluwa, Project Manager, Womenprenuer Pitch-a-ton said

“We have trained 878 women and awarded grants of up to $175,000.00 since the launch of Womenprenuer pitch-a-ton since 2019. The programme is not just about competition; it is a holistic journey designed to transform women-led businesses and contribute to Africa’s economic development.

The program is open to women entrepreneurs whose businesses are registered, have been existing for more than 1 year and own at least 50% shareholding in their business” Oyeyipo concluded.

Are you a female entrepreneur and you are ready to take your business further? If yes, click the link to register for this life-changing program.

