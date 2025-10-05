Connect with us

Events

Cocktails Take Center Stage as Lagos Cocktail Week 2025 Returns Bigger & Better

Published

4 hours ago

 on

One of Africa’s biggest cocktail experience is back and upgraded like never before!

Lagos Cocktail Week 2025 (LCW) will take place from October 17th to 24th, 2025, featuring a full week of epic bar hops, exclusive brand collaborations, and unforgettable experiences all leading up to the grand finale at the Cocktail Village.

For over a decade, LCW has been the ultimate meeting point where cocktail enthusiasts, international brands, and lifestyle lovers converge. This year, LCW is stepping it up with masterclasses, culinary experiences, and unique collaborations.

Date: Friday, October 17th – Friday, October 24th, 2025.
Venue: Multiple locations across Lagos, culminating at the Cocktail Village

This year’s event combines cocktails, culture, culinary infusions, and creativity with experiences throughout the city.

Highlights include immersive masterclasses, hands-on industry workshops, and the Cocktail Village Grand Finale + Bar Battle, a thrilling festival showdown showcasing both local and international talent.

Speaking on what attendees can expect this year, LCW founder Rawa says,

“Cocktails have become more than just drinks, they’re part of our lifestyle. With Lagos Cocktail Week 2025, we’re pushing boundaries, creating spaces where people can connect, learn, and experience cocktails in new ways that
blend seamlessly into their lifestyle.”

