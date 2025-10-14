Paula Pwul: How to Build Your Digital Presence as a Woman

When you hear the term “thought leader,” you might envision women with verified social media accounts, book deals, or TED talks. However, you do not envision yourself in that picture, which, with accurate practicalities, you are one and can be on that list. Your journey starts the moment you choose to stop consuming information passively and begin creating content yourself, sharing what you know and what people can learn.

For many women, the internet has become a space where we admire, double-tap, and save content, but rarely share our own voices. We follow inspiring women, even though we know we also have stories, ideas, and lessons that could benefit others. Yet, we hold back, waiting for “the right time,” “the right camera,” or “the right words.” It’s as if we believe it’s someone else’s responsibility to showcase our brilliance.

You don’t become the woman people Google about by accident. You become that by being intentional, by deciding to share what you know, who you are, because what you’ve learned deserves space in the world, regardless of your industry, level of experience or geographical location.

Start with what you know

You don’t need to create something new for your personal brand; you need to embrace what already exists. Ask yourself: What do people naturally come to me for advice on? What experiences or challenges have shaped my perspective? What do I know so well that I could teach it in my sleep? That’s your starting point.

Whether your focus is fashion styling, workplace leadership, motherhood or mental health, your brand is built around your lived experiences, not your perfection. Stop underestimating yourself because you think your knowledge is accessible to everyone else. It’s not, and others need you to share your insights.

Choose a platform you’ll actually use

Don’t overthink where to start; begin with what feels most comfortable for you. If you enjoy writing, try platforms like LinkedIn or Substack. If you prefer speaking, consider launching a podcast or creating short Instagram reels. For those who love visuals, TikTok or YouTube Shorts could be your go-to.

The key is to stay consistent and keep things simple. Just one strong post each week for three months can significantly increase your visibility. You don’t need a perfect brand shoot; what you really need is a consistent voice.

Create content that solves real problems

If you know areas like law, parenting, robotics, or breaking into the tech industry, know that many people could benefit from it. Before you share your insights, consider this question: “What is one key takeaway someone can gain from this?” Your goal should be to teach, simplify, or inspire. People tend to remember those who make their lives easier or more enjoyable.

For instance, if you’re a career-oriented woman who has successfully achieved work-life balance, share your strategies. If you’re an entrepreneur, explain how you determine your pricing. When your voice addresses people’s needs, it builds trust.

Be seen doing the work

People trust what they can see. Show the process, not just the results. Highlight the behind-the-scenes moments, the learning curves, and the steps taken in faith. These elements build a connection. Talk about the meetings you attend, the people you meet, and the challenges you face.

You don’t need to announce that you’re building a personal brand; your actions will speak for you. Document your journey, share lessons in real time, and allow people to grow alongside you.

Build a digital home

One day, when someone Googles your name, what will they discover? A digital home—such as your website, newsletter, or online portfolio—transforms your presence into a platform. Viewing this as mere vanity may hinder your visibility and prevent you from making a meaningful impact. Your online space should clearly convey who you are, what you do, and how you serve others. It acts as your modern-day calling card.

There are several platforms to build a digital home that collectively house your work, like Linktree, Disha and others.

Don’t play with purpose

Building your personal brand is about being discovered by the right people for the right opportunities. Every post, appearance, and collaboration should align with the kind of woman you aspire to be.

When you start showing up with intention, the internet will begin to reflect that. People will search for your name not just because they’ve heard of you, but because something about you resonates with them.

Meanwhile, as much as you share, create time to also learn. As you share an idea or knowledge, it is important to be factual and accurate.