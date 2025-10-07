Connect with us

Rema’s “Fun” Video is a Feel-Good Reminder to Breathe, Laugh & Live Fully

Rema’s “Fun” is a cheerful escape. A visual anthem for ease, connection, and living in the moment with the people who matter most.
Rema just dropped the video for his September single “Fun,” and it’s every bit as vibrant as the song itself. The track is a carefree anthem that celebrates good vibes, friendship, and living in the moment.

The visuals bring that same spirit to life, following Rema and his friends through a series of carefree moments, from beach hangouts and late-night parties to easy laughs over food and drinks. It’s all about enjoying life, moving with the rhythm, and soaking in good company. No overthinking, no big storyline, just Rema living out the lyrics: having fun, staying soft, and keeping the mood light.

Between the slow-motion shots, the night lights, and the carefree laughter, it’s a reminder of what Rema sings about in the song — living in the moment, celebrating small wins, and choosing peace over pressure.

“Fun” is a reminder to pause the noise, dance a little, and enjoy the moment. Exactly how Rema intended.

Watch the video below

