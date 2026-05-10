Double Win! Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Makes AMVCA History With Lead & Supporting Actress Wins

We cannot imagine how Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman is feeling right now. Emotional? Overwhelmed? Has she cried? Happy tears, of course — because the woman just won not one, but two awards at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The 12th edition of the AMVCA has concluded at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman walked away as one of the biggest winners of the evening, becoming one of the few performers in the history of the ceremony to win both lead and supporting honours in the same year.

She was named Best Lead Actress for her performance in “The Serpent’s Gift,” directed by Kayode Kasum. The Igbo-language drama explores themes of eastern Nigerian heritage and family inheritance, and her portrayal of the lead character was cited by the jury for its emotional intensity and depth.

Earlier in the evening, she received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Adamma in “The Herd,” directed by Daniel Etim Effiong. In the film, she plays the wife of a kidnapped man who must navigate financial secrets and uncooperative family members to raise a ransom, a performance selected by the jury over a highly competitive field that included Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola, and Sola Sobowale.

“The Herd” entered the night with nine nominations, while “The Serpent’s Gift” received multiple nods including recognition for Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa). Both films had a strong night, but Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman was undeniably the story.

Watch her emotional acceptance speech from the ceremony below: