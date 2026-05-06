Laetitia Mugerwa: Sometimes, You Don’t Need to Switch Jobs; You Need Stay to Focused

The era we live in now is obsessed with reinvention, which has made many misunderstand what real change requires. We are constantly told to pivot, rebrand, relocate, innovate and start over. There are several industries now preaching to help people find their next chapter. The assumption is that if something isn’t working, the problem must be the environment, some factors or behaviours.

So, people leave jobs, abandon paths, and walk away from commitments, convinced that somewhere else, something better is waiting. But what if the issue isn’t the field at all?

When people say, “It’s greener on the other side,” they often overlook that the grass on that side was intentionally chosen, planted, trimmed, and watered. A greener experience is built; it doesn’t simply come from changing your surroundings. The grass becomes greener when you decide it should be so, putting in the effort and focusing your mind. All you need is a new perspective! Success is right beneath your feet, just waiting for you to care enough to nurture it.

The idea that progress demands a complete reset is not only costly but also often misguided. In many cases, what people interpret as misalignment is actually a lack of depth. Instead of staying long enough to understand systems, build competence, or develop perspective, they move on to a new field that offers the illusion of progress. A new focus demands the discipline of growth.

Consider the case of a 29-year-old administrative officer in Lagos who, over six years, moved across three sectors: banking, telecommunications, and later a non-governmental organisation. Each transition was driven by the same belief that the next environment would offer better growth and fulfilment.

In the banking sector, the work environment was rigid and hierarchical. In telecommunications, the pace was overwhelming, with relentless targets. At the NGO, there was an expectation that purpose-driven work would bring satisfaction. Instead, frustrations continued to mount due to unclear leadership, heavy workloads, and a growing sense of stagnation. By the time she went through her third job transition, it became hard to ignore this pattern. Rather than moving on again, she made a different choice: she decided to stay.

But more importantly, she changed her focus. Instead of measuring satisfaction by the organisation, she began measuring progress by skill. She invested in improving her data management abilities, took short professional courses, and deliberately sought out responsibilities others avoided. Within a year, her role had not changed, but her position had. She became the go-to person for reporting and internal systems, was given greater autonomy, and eventually secured a promotion within the same organisation she had once considered leaving.

She didn’t change her field; she changed her focus.

Across industries, professionals who remain long enough to develop depth often outperform those who move frequently in search of better conditions. The difference is not always talent or opportunity; it is sustained attention. The same applies in business. Many small entrepreneurs abandon ventures too early, convinced that the market is the problem. Yet similar businesses, in the same locations, succeed under different ownership, not because the field improved, but because execution did.

Even in education, students switch courses repeatedly, from law to business, business to IT, searching for the “right” path. But without focus, no path delivers results. Mastery requires sustained attention, not constant redirection. This is not an argument against change. There are moments when leaving is necessary—when systems are toxic, opportunities are limited, or values are fundamentally misaligned. But these situations are often the exception, not the rule (and vice versa).

More often, the real work lies in recalibration, not relocation. A shift in focus can transform the very same circumstances. The same role becomes a platform for skill-building. The same challenges become data, not obstacles. The same environment begins to reveal previously overlooked opportunities.

Focus is what turns experience into expertise. The problem is not that people lack options. It’s that they underestimate the power of attention. Where focus goes, growth follows. Without it, even the best environments become wasted opportunities. Before making the next move, it may be worth asking a different question, not “Where else can I go?” but “What am I failing to see here?” Because the truth is less exciting, but far more useful: You don’t need a new field. You need a new focus.

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Featured Image by Christina Morillo for Pexels.